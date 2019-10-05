The Associated Chino Teachers (ACT) ratified an agreement with the Chino Valley school district Sept. 26, nearly 90 days after its previous contract had expired.
The new contract covers July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.
It calls for a two and a half percent salary increase, and a one-time salary increase of a half-percent effective July 1, 2019.
For the 2020-21 school year, teachers will receive a two percent salary increase with a one-time one percent increase effective July 1, 2020.
The district’s maximum annual contribution of $7,644 for health and welfare premiums has remained unchanged since July 1, 2016.
In non-financial negotiations, ACT President Brenda Walker said it was important that class sizes in grades transitional kindergarten through third stayed the same with a ratio of 24 students to one teacher.
Another item is the inclusion for the first time of Professional Learning Communities or PLCs, which are collaborative groups of teachers by departments or grade levels.
Ms. Walker said PLCs are a “big priority” for the school district and new language was needed to specify how meetings will be handled.
Two teachers had complained to the board last month about the required meetings being added to their workload.
The addition of a new salary schedule for speech language pathologists starting at $73,843 per year is more in line with other school districts, Ms. Walker said.
The district does not have enough speech language pathologists and has for years had to contract with outside companies to fill positions.
Resource Specialist Program elementary teachers will now receive a budget of up to $1,000 per year to be used for additional hours, substitutes or materials.
Ms. Walker said ACT approved psychologists for union membership in 2018 and starting this year, health counselors and behavioral intervention counselors were added.
Bargaining for the contract language of these positions will continue.
Since last year’s Supreme Court ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, unions cannot mandate that its members pay dues for services.
Ms. Walker said the Court decision has had little effect on the Chino Valley chapter which added approximately 40 new members this year to its rolls of “1,300 plus” members who pay dues.
Union dues increased slightly this year to $116 per month. New wording to the teacher’s contract states that the ACT will not cover the cost of arbitration for its non-union members.
Contract negotiations will resume in fall 2020 for the 2021-22 school year.
In other action, the schoolboard voted 4-0 to against increasing its compensation this school year and again in 2020-21. Trustee Irene Hernandez-Blair was not present for the vote because of illness, Superintendent Norm Enfield said.
The board also approved payment for Ms. Hernandez-Blair for missed meetings on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
