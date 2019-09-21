The Chino Valley school board voted 3-1 Thursday night to have a 12-acre parcel south of Pine Avenue and west of East Preserve Loop reviewed as a possible second school site in the Preserve area of south Chino.
Trustee Joe Schaffer voted no, citing his concerns that there was no disclosure clause in the review process that would publicly state what issues with the property might be found. Trustee Christina Gagnier said a public records request could be made for any issues.
Board member Irene Hernandez-Blair was absent from the meeting.
The rectangular site is bordered by Market Street on the north, East Preserve Loop on the east, a future Academy Street on the south, and an undesignated street on the west.
The district entered into a license agreement to review the property with Chino Holding Company, LLC, of Lewis Management Corporation, a local land developer.
Lewis Corporation has offered to sell the property to the school district to build a second elementary school in the Preserve.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade school built in 2009 and located in the Preserve, is at capacity and is on a year-round schedule to ease crowding. The district recently added more portable classrooms to the campus at 15850 Main St.
The agreement allows the district, at its own expense, to perform engineering, environmental testing, surveying, soils testing and other physical investigations.
The district is also required to obtain governmental permits and plans.
WLC Architects, who is currently doing work for the district, had previously been hired to design the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.