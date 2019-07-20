A Lake Elsinore man, who previously lived in Chino Hills, was arrested Tuesday for more than 200 counts of child sexual assault, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Edwin Sangalang, 45, was arrested at his place of employment in Los Angeles by deputies from the Lake Elsinore station, the Riverside Sheriff’s Department announced in a press release.
On Monday, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Gazania in Lake Elsinore to a report of lewd and lascivious acts involving an adult male and a 13-year-old female.
Investigators determined the suspect “began an inappropriate sexual relationship with the 13-year-old female juvenile approximately four years ago,” according to the Sheriff’s Department. During that time period, Sangalang lived in Chino Hills and Perris. He moved to Lake Elsinore within the past year, the Sheriff’s Department said.
He has been booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is being held on $1 million bail. According to jail records, the suspect faces 156 felony charges of child sexual assault, 52 felony charges of sodomy and oral copulation of a 10-year-old, and a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on this case call Investigator Jeremy Klemp from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at (951) 245-3300. Information may also be provided in an online form at www.riversidesheriff.org/crimetips.
