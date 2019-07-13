To receive federal funding to allocate to non-profit groups, the City of Chino Hills will hold two community events to address housing and community development needs Thursday, July 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The first meeting will be held at 2 p.m. and the second will be at 7 p.m. during Movies in the Park.
Refreshments will be served, and children are welcome at both events.
Those who cannot attend are asked to complete an online survey at chinohills.org/CDBG.
The city is preparing a fair housing study required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address patterns of race, housing, poverty and housing barriers.
It will outline strategies the city may take to improve housing choices for residents.
Information: 364-2710.
