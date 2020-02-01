Candidates on the March 3 Presidential Primary ballot in races that directly affect the Chino Valley are:
United States Representative District 35 (Chino, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario and Pomona), incumbent Norma J. Torres of Pomona, a Democrat; and independent filmmaker Mike Cargile of Pomona, a Republican.
United States Representative District 39 (Chino Hills, Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights), incumbent Gil Cisneros of Yorba Linda, a Democrat; journalist Steve Cox of Chino (grew up in Chino Hills), no party preference designated; and small business owner Young Kim of La Habra, a Republican.
State Senator District 29 (Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, Walnut, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, Cypress, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, Yorba Linda, and parts of Industry, Anaheim and West Covina), incumbent Ling Ling Chang of Diamond Bar, a Republican; and journalist/nonprofit chairperson Joseph Cho, a Democrat; and veterans advocate Josh Newman of Fullerton, a Democrat.
State Assembly District 52 (Chino, Pomona, Montclair, Ontario), incumbent Freddie Rodriguez of Pomona, a Democrat; account technician Toni Holle of Chino, a Republican.
State Assembly District 55 (Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, Walnut, Brea, La Habra, Placentia, Yorba Linda, and parts of Industry and West Covina), incumbent Phillip Chen of Diamond Bar, a Republican; and Walnut mayor Andrew E. Rodriguez, a Democrat.
Member, Chaffey College Governing Board Area 5 (Chino, Chino Hills), incumbent Gloria Negrete McLeod of Chino; retiree and community leader Wayne R. Scaggs of Chino Hills; Michael Peter Molokwu of Chino, no job information provided.
Member, Republican Central Committee District 4 (Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario, Montclair, Upland), incumbent and government affairs director Roman Gabriel Nava of Chino Hills; incumbent and Chino Valley Unified School Board member James Na of Chino Hills; incumbent and Chino Valley Unified School Board member Andrew Cruz of Chino; incumbent and small businessman/consultant Benjamin Lopez of Montclair; legislative field representative Tyler James Ferrari; retired information technology specialist Candice Cetrone of Upland; and information officer David Matza.
Member, Democratic Central Committee District 52 (Chino, Ontario, Pomona, Montclair), incumbent and teacher Chris “Christopher” Robles of Upland; correctional counselor Diane Boudreaux; teacher Camille Butts; and student Jocelyn Betancourt Herrada.
