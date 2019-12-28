The county’s Department of Aging and Adult Services is recruiting volunteers to be trained and certified to investigate and monitor long-term care facilities and resolve complaints on behalf of residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
Ombudsmen investigate reports of abuse, neglect or mistreatment of individuals in long-term facilities. They also monitor nursing homes and board and care facilities regularly to ensure residents understand their rights and other free services available to them.
Volunteers must be over the age of 18, submit to a free background check and not have worked in a long-term facility for at least one year.
Free training is available to obtain state certification, with classes forming in the San Bernardino area.
Information: (866) 229-0284.
