A man and woman from Los Angeles were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of breaking into a car on Central Avenue in Chino and stealing $5,000 in cash.
Nicole Penn, 29, and Francisco Chanes, 36, were arrested in Anaheim nine hours after the victim reported the theft, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. The suspects are being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
The victim withdrew the cash from a Bank of America branch, placed the cash in an envelope and put in the car’s glove compartment. The victim said he was followed from a bank to a McDonald’s restaurant. When the victim returned to the car, a window had been smashed and the cash was gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.