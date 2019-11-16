The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive to celebrate Thanksgiving with all the trimmings.
Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
The mixer activity will be a memory game entitled “For Thanksgiving Dinner I Will Have…..” Club members who celebrate birthdays in November will receive a gift.
Members and guests will enjoy a lunch of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings. Those who have not yet signed up to bring food should contact Jane DeFrank, 573-4686.
