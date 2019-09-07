A follow-up meeting to the Neighborhood Watch meeting held July 31 at Los Serranos Country Club will take place at 11 a.m. today (Sept. 7) in the meeting room at Lucille’s Restaurant in The Commons shopping center at the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue in Chino Hills.
Crime prevention specialist Dulce Stone will conduct the meeting and divide the group into neighborhoods where captains and co-captains will be selected.
Organizer Ron Madrid said the meeting is not limited to Los Serranos neighbors but to all neighborhoods in the city.
Information: Ms. Stone, 364-2000, ext. 2038 or email dstone@sbcsd.org.
