Chino Valley Fire Foundation will host a fundraiser for its “Heart Safe and Bleed Safe” programs from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Los Portales Mexican Grill and Seafood at 12542 Central Ave., Chino and 10244 Central Ave., Montclair.
Twenty percent of sales will be donated to the foundation for trauma kits and automated external defibrillators for the Chino Valley. Information: 902-5260.
