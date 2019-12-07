The Chino Hills Police Department is still investigating the traffic accident where a resident was struck and killed by a car in September in the crosswalk at Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road.
“Major accident investigations are lengthy and take a substantial amount of time to complete,” said Capt. John Walker. “Although the investigation is not yet completed, we are making headway and expect it to be finalized soon.”
Once completed, it will be sent to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review, he said.
Chino Hills resident Juan Liu, 31, was killed in September after she stepped into the crosswalk at approximately 8:45 p.m. with two children slightly behind her. They were unharmed.
A witness who was stopped at the crosswalk in her vehicle told the Champion she saw a vehicle coming in the opposite direction traveling eastbound on Eucalyptus toward Peyton going at a fast rate of speed. She said the driver didn’t see Ms. Liu and didn’t know what happened until the impact.
She said there is a visibility issue for vehicles heading eastbound because of its location at the curve.
Public Works Commissioner Mike Kleczko told the Champion Wednesday that he brought up the crosswalk a year before the accident occurred because of the large number of walkers, joggers, hikers and bicyclists in that area, including himself.
The crosswalk previously had equestrian signs before he suggested they be replaced with pedestrian crosswalk signs.
Commissioner Kleczko said he has been advocating for crosswalk improvements such as push-button flashing lights on non-residential streets where the speeds are much higher.
Public works director Daniel Bobadilla said the city will wait for the completion of the police investigation before taking action on improvements.
The city’s Traffic Safety Committee stated the crosswalk was properly signed, he said.
The city applied for a grant on Oct. 30 to fund a “Local Roadway Safety Plan” that would include the city’s crosswalk system as a whole, Mr. Bobadilla said.
If the grant is awarded, the plan could be completed by the end of 2020.
Capt. Walker said the city’s Traffic Safety Committee discussed the crosswalk in October and stated the roadway signs are in compliance with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.
The committee consists of city and police representatives and meets on a regular basis to discuss traffic concerns brought up by residents and other traffic safety issues.
The captain said there are signs warning drivers leading up to the crosswalk and a sign directly at the crosswalk.
The area was illuminated by artificial lighting that was in working order when the collision occurred, and the closest streetlight was directly in the center of the intersection, Capt. Walker said.
The roadway markings for the crosswalk were freshly painted and visible, he said.
