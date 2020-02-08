As the world still mourns the deaths of nine people, including Los Angeles Lakers’ great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, several in the Chino Valley are continuing to pay their respects to the families affected by the Jan.. 26 tragedy.
Bryant and his second-oldest of four daughters were killed with longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa; basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton; and Bryant’s private helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan when the helicopter they were in crashed at 9:47 a.m. in Calabasas.
Sarah Chester was the daughter and Payton Chester was the granddaughter of former Chino city councilman Gary George, he confirmed this week.
Students at Ramona Junior High in Chino painted a mural in honor of Kobe and Gianna that was later taken to the large memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The mural was featured on an ABC Channel 7 local news cast on the memorial.
Students Faith Nguyen, Sierra Gonzalez, Sidney Gonzalez, Roxanne Vogler and Denisse Vazquez featured silhouettes of Kobe and Gianna with their hands joined together. Their years of birth and death are on the mural along with their famous No. 2 (Gianna) and No. 24 (Kobe) jerseys.
Mamba rosary healing event
St. Paul the Apostle Church in Chino Hills will host a Mamba rosary healing event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
The church is located at 14085 Peyton Drive. Kobe’s nickname is the “Mamba.”
Participants can make purple and yellow beaded rosaries from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by reciting the rosary from noon to 12:30 p.m.
