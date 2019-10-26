It’s the height of band season and two high schools in Chino will host their biggest competitions next Saturday (Nov. 2).
At Chino High, the 77th Cavalry Marching Band will host the 49th annual Chino Invitational Band Review and Field Show at 5472 Park Place.
A Band Review parade comprised of 40 junior high, middle school and high school bands will start at noon and end at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The parade starts at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Benson Avenue, moves west on Riverside to 10th Street, then north to Park Place and ends at the front entrance of the high school where the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Selection Committee will observe bands as they perform in a staged area.
The Band Review will affect street traffic around Chino High and along Riverside Drive.
Admission is free to the parade.
The Field Show Tournament will feature up to 26 bands, with the smaller bands performing 8 to 11:30 a.m., and larger bands performing in the evening, 5:45 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m.
Chino High will be the last band to perform in the evening.
Tickets to the Field Show Tournament will be available all day at the Memorial Field ticket booth on Park Place near the student parking area.
Entry is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens age 60 and older and students with identification. Children 5 years and under will be admitted free. Tickets include both the morning and evening programs.
Awards ceremonies will take place at Monger Stadium at Chino High’s Memorial Field after each event.
Morning Field Show awards will be presented 3:45 to 4 p.m.
Band Review awards will be presented 3:55 to 4:30 p.m. and the evening Field Show Tournament awards will be presented 10:15 to 10:45 p.m.
Food will be sold at the event.
Don Lugo competition
Don Lugo High will host its second annual Western Band Association competition, The Conquistador Classic, with more than a dozen high school bands participating at the school stadium at 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and concludes at 9:30 p.m. with an awards presentation.
Don Lugo will perform at 4:05 p.m. and Chino Hills High will perform at 9 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the ticket booth near the stadium’s north entrance. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and active military personnel in uniform or with ID and children ages 5 to 12 years old. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
Spectator parking costs $5.
A program costs $5 and food will be sold at the event.
Don Lugo High will also host a district-wide Marching Band Field Show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, featuring all four high school bands and some of the junior high bands.
Admission is free and gates will open around 6 p.m.
