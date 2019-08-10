The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has rescheduled its construction schedule for the “Three Bridges” project in Chino that will elevate Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenue bridges over the 60 Freeway to accommodate high profile vehicles.
The first bridge to be replaced will be on Monte Vista Avenue. Work and lane closures are already occurring there.
Originally, the Pipeline bridge was to go first, but Caltrans spokeswoman Kimberly Cherry said the transportation agency needs to get a permit from the county for sewer line relocation, delaying the Pipeline project by two to three months.
The total project is expected to be completed by fall 2021, weather permitting.
