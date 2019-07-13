The city of Chino’s newly approved $272.3 million budget includes new street and alley rehabilitation projects, city wide building projects, Senior Center and library improvements, storm drain projects, traffic signal modifications and projects to make the city more friendly to those with physical challenges.
The city is expecting to have $250.3 million in revenues.
Although the difference between the city’s revenues and expenditures is $22 million, this is not an operating loss, said Rob Burns, the city’s director of finance. He said the city will use cash collected in prior years for projects in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
General fund
The city’s main fund is the general fund, which is comprised of money not restricted for a specific use. Most general municipal services are provided through that fund.
For the 2019-20 fiscal year, the general fund budget contains ongoing operating revenues of $83.5 million and ongoing expenditures of $80.8 million, resulting in an ongoing operating surplus of $2.7 million.
The city expected to have a general fund reserve of $55.1 million at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended June 30. The anticipated general fund reserve for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $46.6 million.
The city’s new budget includes significant general fund contributions to improving city streets and traffic flow. Among those projects and their costs are street rehabilitation, $3.7 million; El Prado Road rehabilitation, $1.8 million; paving of local streets, $1.7 million; and $400,0000 for traffic signal cabinet replacements.
Other uses for general fund reserves include city-wide rebuilding projects, $1.3 million; a traffic survey and Chino Senior Center and library improvements, $800,000; and projects to make sidewalks and crosswalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, $400,000.
The general fund’s full-time salary costs increased by $1.2 million for 2019-20 because of staff changes that include new and abolished positions, converting some jobs from part-time to full-time, reclassifications for nine positions, and increasing the clinical specialist job from $82,524 a year to $102,516. A clinical specialist recruits, trains and provides guidance to student interns seeking licenses as marriage and family therapists. The city offers family therapy through its Human Resources department.
Those increased costs include the addition of two police sergeants, four police officers, the creation of a transportation manager position, and abolishing the communications manager position. Vivian Castro, who joined the city in December under the newly created deputy city manager position, works with the news media as part of her job.
Included in the budget is a stipulation that the city enact a hiring freeze if the general fund reserves fall below 50 percent of ongoing operating expenditures.
The budget does not contain any expenses related to ongoing salary and benefit negotiations with city employees.
CIP budget
The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget, which is part of the total budget, is $80.3 million. It includes approximately $14.8 million of new projects, $9.6 million of additional funding for existing projects, and $55.9 million of carry over projects.
Categories for the CIP projects and their approximate costs are: parks, $4.9 million; public facilities, $6.5 million; sewer, $1 million; storm drain, $3.6 million; sanitation, $2.8 million; non-capital projects, $4 million; streets, $12.6 million; traffic, $4.5 million; water, $12.6 million; miscellaneous projects, $803,975; reimbursable projects, $23.9 million. Approximately $3.1 million has been budgeted for projects that were formerly part of the city’s dissolved Redevelopment Agency.
The largest individual CIP projects and their costs are various water, sewer and storm drain projects, $17.4 million; Central Avenue/60 Freeway widening and improvement, $15 million; street rehabilitation, $5.7 million; connection of Pine Avenue to the 71 Freeway, $2.6 million; traffic signal improvement, $3.3 million; and the Eastside Water Treatment Facility expansion and brine pipeline to accommodate water needs in south Chino, $1 million.
Some specific projects
Included in the overall budget is $400,000 for construction of a barn behind the city’s Old Schoolhouse Museum on the northeast corner of B and 11th streets. The Chino Valley Historical Society, which formerly oversaw the museum, plans to kick in $90,000 for the project. The barn will be used to house historic farm and milking equipment. Plans are being drawn up for the project, and city officials said work on it could begin in December or by early 2020.
Approximately $200,000 has been allocated for new and existing programs for the homeless. In May, the city council approved adding short-term motel emergency assistance, utility assistance and security deposit assistance to families in need whose cases are managed by the city’s human services department. The city had already been providing rental assistance to homeless families. The new programs are intended to help keep families from becoming homeless, Nick Ligouri, development services director, said in May.
During a public budget workshop held May 9, the city council and city staff recommended changes to the preliminary budget, based on needs expressed by each city department.
Among those additions to the budget are $275,000 for the cost of a civic center master plan, $169,000 for a parks and facilities master plan, $40,645 for painting and repairs to the Chino Senior Center, a $32,550 increase to the sphere of influence study which is looking into the issues of annexing county areas in north Chino, increasing the budget for a “branding” study from $20,000 to $50,000 as the city explores possibly changing the city image from the agriculture theme of the past to a more modern theme, increasing the Chamber of Commerce donation from $7,500 to $12,000, increasing street rehabilitation by $191,269, and increasing the police department’s attorney costs by $25,500.
During the budget workshop, staff members discovered an error that resulted in increased revenues of $236,756.
The city council approved the budget at its June 18 meeting.
