From students at Goodearth Montessori School in Chino Hills:
Cake, cookies, small pizza, pineapple, lollipop, chicken and apple pie — Ethan M., 6, of Chino Hills.
Hot dogs, pizza, hamburgers, ice cream sandwiches and orange soda — Anya S., 5 ½, of Chino Hills.
Chicken nuggets, ravioli, eggs, spaghetti, a huge burger, soda. I love eating ice cream.
Vanilla and strawberry, ice cream sandwiches, popsicles. — Eric F., 5, residence not listed.
Pizza, spaghetties, spaghettiOs, quesadilla, burger, corn, corn on the cob, tomatoes, salad, broccoli, chicken pot pies, milk shake, ice cream, square pizza, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream — Cassandra J., 5, of Chino Hills.
