A 24-year-old man wanted for escaping the Chino Hills Police Department Wednesday afternoon after being detained for burglary and possession of stolen property was caught Saturday afternoon by the Chino Police Department.
Eric Adrian Chavira was arrested at 1:28 p.m. at Edison and Euclid avenues, Chino Hills Police Detective Kyle Glozer said late Saturday night.
He was booked without bail on suspicion of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and a possible parole violation, according to jail records.
Details on the arrest have not yet been announced.
Jail records show Mr. Chavira is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Courtroom in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Oct. 2.
