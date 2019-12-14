The Champion is seeking the addresses of homes that have elaborate decorations for the holidays. Send submissions to news@championnewspapers.com, along with the last name of the household, as well as a brief description of the decorations. A sharp, well-lit photo may also be submitted, but is not guaranteed to be published in the newspaper.
The following is a list of decorated homes, by city, that the Champion has received or has confirmed from past holiday seasons:
Chino Hills
●3509 Bayberry Drive (winner of 2016 best holiday spirit award, lighted modified Volkswagen Beetle, lollipop pathways, Christmas tree, Santa and characters)
●3434 and 3444 Bayberry Drive (winner of 2017 Best in Show)
●3510 Bayberry Drive (Disney theme with lighting and a window box. There is also a fireworks display on the garage door.)
●3645 Bayberry Drive (handmade wooden sleigh with four wooden reindeer decorated with lights, lighted Christmas tree inside the sleigh)
●14336 Pleasant Hill Drive (winner of 2018 Classic Holiday award)
●15295 Aqueduct Lane
●15098 Ashwood Lane (winner of 2018 Best in Show award)
●5979 Meadowood Court, Chino Hills
●3755 Madras Drive
●15763 Pistachio Street
●16251 Cadmium Court, large star on rooftop
●3910 Poplar Lane
●15295 Oakwood Lane (winner of 2017 Classic Holiday award and 2014 Best Holiday Spirit award)
●15771 Roan Road (winner of 2017 and 2018 Best Holiday Spirit award and 2014 Best Animation award)
●13841 Evening Terrace Drive, near Grand and Monteverde (synchronized light show, winner of 2015 Best Animation Award)
Chino
●3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, south of Chino Avenue (whole block is synchronized to music that can be heard by switching to radio station 90.5 FM)
●Area bordered by Walnut Avenue, the 60 Freeway, Cypress and San Antonio avenues (Known as Christmas Street, the area features elaborately decorated homes. Walking is permitted.)
●Area bordered by Walnut Avenue, the 60 Freeway, San Antonio and South Fern avenues, just to the east of Christmas Street area
●8701 Bridle Path St., Chino
●13080 Sixth St., Chino
●Jose Street and surrounding neighborhood, south of Don Lugo High off Pipeline Avenue, enter on Enrico Street
●13298 Joshua Ave., corner of Chino Avenue (synchronized lights)
●Tenth Street, between D Street and Chino Avenue
