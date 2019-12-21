The Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Valley is inviting the community to attend a Grand Menorah Lighting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
There will be donuts, warm latkes (potato pancakes), a hot cocoa bar, Chanukah gelt (foil-covered chocolate coins), music and dreidels (spinning tops).
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa will light the 9-foot-tall menorah.
On each of the eight nights of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, a candle is lit on a menorah.
Hanukkah, which begins at sundown Sunday, Dec. 22, commemorates the historic victory of the Macabees following a three-year long uprising against the ruling Assyrian-Greek regime and their Jewish Hellenist supporters who conspired to impose restrictions against Jewish religious practices.
The Temple was recaptured and restored.
Hanukkah means “dedication” and refers to the rededication of the Temple after it had been defiled with pagan images and practices.
Wanting to rekindle the Menorah in the Temple, the Jews found a small amount of pure olive oil, enough for just one day. They lit the Menorah and there was enough light for the entire eight days of dedication.
