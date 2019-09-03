Chino police are searching for a burglary suspect who got away with $5,000 worth of alcohol and caused $20,000 in damages at the vacant Tilted Kilt restaurant in Chino Tuesday morning.
Officers were called at 8:29 a.m. by the owner of the building who reported he thought someone was inside, said Officer Siegfried Azarcon.
”There was a huge hole punched in through the dry wall to the electrical area of the building,” Officer Azarcon said. “It’s possible the burglar was trying to get to the copper, but may have been spooked and ran when he heard someone.”
The suspected burglar was gone by the time officers arrived, Officer Azarcon said.
A search for the suspect by officers on the ground and by officers in a helicopter was not successful.
Tilted Kilt restaurant was located at 3939 Grand Ave., Chino until it permanently closed earlier this year.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
