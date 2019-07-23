Huntington Beach police said two people were killed-- including a 29-year-old man from Chino Hills-- and three others were injured in a two-car crash Monday night at Beach Boulevard and Taylor Drive in Huntington Beach.
The man's name has not yet been released.
His 36-year-old passenger, a Huntington Beach woman, was also killed in the 9:25 p.m. collision, police said. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, Huntington Beach police said.
Their identities will be released by the Orange County Coroner's office once next-of-kin have been notified.
Officers found a red Honda Fit with heavy damage to its passenger side and a Volkswagen Passat with major damage to its front end, police said. Three people inside the Volkswagen were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Huntington Beach Police Department.
