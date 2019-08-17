A 17-year-old Chino Hills High student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making threats against the school five months ago using a spoofed social media account.
The teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested for making criminal threats. He was released to his parents, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
“After an extensive investigation, detectives located the suspect that created the fraudulent profile and made the threats,” Detective Kyle Glozer said.
On March 21, Chino Hills police received a report of a threatening message on social media that appeared to involve students from Chino Hills High, the detective said.
“Investigators determined the message was posted from a fraudulently created spoofed account,” Detective Glozer said.
The name and photograph of another Chino Hills High student was used on the account, making it seem the threats were coming from that student.
Detective Glozer said an investigation showed the student was not involved in setting up the fake account and was not responsible for making the threats.
After it was determined the account was fake, Chino Hills police contacted the social media company and the account was removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.