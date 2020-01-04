Two men — one from Los Angeles and one from Hesperia — were injured in a shooting and nearly 100 roosters were found at a cock-fighting arena in the county area of Chino last Saturday afternoon.
Deputies found 18 roosters dead and 80 were euthanized because of a Newcastle disease threat.
Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2:15 p.m. to a property in the 3700 block of Francis Avenue, near East End Avenue, authorities said.
The unidentified 41-year-old man from Los Angeles was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The 32-year-old man from Hesperia, who was also not identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
More than 100 people ran from the property after the shooting. No arrests were made.
Chino Police, which assisted San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators, said the suspected shooter is a light-skinned Hispanic man, wearing a baseball hat and a red shirt.
Investigators with the Inland Valley Humane Society found a 10-by-12-foot cockfighting arena at the address and discovered several roosters with fighting blades still attached to their legs.
Evidence of gambling was found, including paperwork on bets.
Anyone who attends a cockfight could face felony charges, investigators said.
Witnesses to last Saturday’s shooting can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 465-6837.
