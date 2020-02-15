Golden Shield Award
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa (left) presents the Golden Shield Award to the city’s Chino Community Services staff and some of the Chino Community Services Commission members at the Feb. 4 city council meeting. The award, also won by Chino in 1982, 1990 and 1995, recognizes the contributions the department has made to the Southern California Municipal Athletic Federation. The city of Chino has been an active member of the federation for more than 40 years. Chino staff members participate on numerous committees and hold federation board positions. Chino Community Services staff members Ryan Morais, R.J. Saldana, Steven Galindo and Justin Gonzales were individually recognized by the federation.

