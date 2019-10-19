A new phase of senior apartments on the west side of Central Avenue above Philadelphia Street was one of several projects approved by the Chino Planning Commission at its Oct. 7 meeting.
Komar Investments got the nod to build a three-story, 49,711-square-foot senior citizens apartment building with 62 housing units on 1.4 acres at 11918 Central Ave. (on the west side, north of Pep Boys auto parts store).
The one- and two-bedroom apartments, for persons 55 and older, would be the next phase of the Hillsborough Senior Village Apartments, located just east of the project site. Ten of the apartments would be reserved for affordable housing, according to the developers.
Komar is also working on an agreement with the owners of Pep Boys to allow for access between the two properties. If that agreement cannot be reached, the access point will be closed off and replaced with landscaping and additional parking, according to city staff.
Commissioner Jimmy Alexandris expressed concerns about older residents of the new apartment building having to walk to the other Hillsborough complex to access recreation amenities, including a pool and spa. An architect for the project said the short distance between the two sites encourages seniors to be mobile and creates opportunities for socializing because they will be able to meet people in the other complex.
Concerns were also expressed by the commission about parking. City planner Andrea Gilbert said comments had been received from several residents of the existing Hillsborough apartments, worried about having sufficient parking once the new units are built. Komar is planning 70 parking spaces around the building, with 20 of those covered. A portion of the parking stalls are existing stalls that serve current Hillsborough residents. Komar plans to provide an additional 28 parking stalls off-site to serve the property, the architect said.
Commissioner Walt Pocock requested covering an additional 20 parking spaces on the west side of the new apartments because those vehicles could be parked for long periods of time. The architect said that idea came up during the design phase but was abandoned because residents would be looking out at parking roofs instead of open space.
Indoor volleyball gym
Ignite Volleyball Club and Foundation won approval to relocate its indoor volleyball gym from Benson Avenue in Chino to 14,531-square-feet of leased space at 15338 El Prado Road, just south of the El Prado Road/Central Avenue intersection.
The non-profit club, founded in 2013, provides collegiate-level private volleyball training and practice to youth. It will operate 4 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. There will be no tournaments on site.
Club members anticipate a maximum of 87 people in the facility consisting of 36 athletes, six coaches and 45 parents.
Large garage
Javier Hernandez’ request to construct a 1,160-square-foot detached garage with a same-size second story mezzanine for storage at his 11645 Vernon Ave., Chino residence was substantially amended amid concerns by planning commissioners that the top floor, which had several windows, would be used as a non-permitted residence and was too high for surrounding homes.
Although city staff had placed restrictions on the second story, such as no plumbing and reduced electrical outlets to cut down on the chances of it being used as a residence, some commissioners were not convinced that would prevent the mezzanine from being occupied.
Mr. Hernandez, who had already begun building the garage on an expired city permit, agreed to build a single-story garage/storage unit of up to 2,200-square-feet with a roof peak of approximately 14 feet. The commission also gave city staff the green light to approve the new design without coming back to the commission.
Convenience center
Karaki Western States’ request to build a convenience store, quick serve restaurant, gas station and express car wash on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Road was continued to the 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 planning commission meeting, to be held in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Beer, wine tasting
●A request by Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods to amend its existing beer and wine sale license to allow instructional tasting of beer and wine at the store at 12835 Mountain Ave. was continued to a future planning commission meeting.
