National Night Out, an annual crime and drug prevention program, will be celebrated in neighborhoods throughout the Chino Valley Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Chino Hills
This year, 22 neighborhoods have registered with the city for National Night Out. Although the organizing kits have all been distributed, the city will print fliers for those who want to host an event.
Chino Hills police deputies, citizens on patrol, city council members, Chino Valley Fire District personnel, and McGruff the crime-fighting dog will visit as many registered events as possible.
Information: 364-2613 or visit chinohills.org/national nightout.
Chino
Police, city staff and Chino Valley Fire District personnel will visit 19 locations. Those registered neighborhoods are planning ice cream socials, barbecues, pool parties, and block parties.
Residents who did not register for visits from city staff are encouraged to host Night Out activities.
Ontario
Ontario will hold a “Party in the Park” at 5 p.m. at Dorothy A. Quesada Community Center, 1010 S. Bon View Ave.
Neighborhoods throughout the city will host block parties to celebrate their unity against crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.