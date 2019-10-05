A resolution explaining the Chino Hills City Council’s findings on why it denied the extension of time for a housing development in Carbon Canyon will appear on the Tuesday, Oct. 8 council agenda.
The 7 p.m. meeting will take place in council chambers.
The developer of the project, Everbright International, LLC, will have the opportunity to address the council.
The matter will appear as a consent calendar item, which means it will be automatically approved unless a councilmember, the developer or a member of the community asks for discussion.
The council denied the developer an extension to build a 6.6-acre property with 11 homes on the north side of Pinnacle Road next to the Carriage Hills development at the Sept. 10 council meeting.
Councilmembers said they didn’t have a reasonable expectation the developer would accomplish the project, especially when the city had already granted a three-year extension in 2016, and the applicant said on Sept. 10 that it would take at least 18 months to submit a rough grading plan.
The council voted 3-1 against the extension, with Mayor Cynthia Moran voting yes and Councilman Ray Marquez recusing himself because he lives 500 feet or less from the project.
Mayor Moran said she voted for the extension because the city council may have little or no control over the density and layout when a new project is proposed, given the numerous housing bills coming out of the state legislature that reduce the council’s ability to regulate housing developments.
If the council approves the resolution, the project will die.
