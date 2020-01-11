The Chino Valley Interfaith will sponsor a “Longest Night” dinner and celebration, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
The church is located on the west side of Central, between Walnut and Mt. Vernon avenues.
All are invited to a free meal, fellowship, music, prayer and speakers sharing what got them through their “long night.”
They will talk about overcoming homelessness, losing a loved one, being a refugee, and working with youth in troubling circumstances.
The speakers are former inmate Mary McQueen, Syrian refugee Jamil Street, Dan Christensen of Boys Republic, and Charleen King of Isaiah’s Rock.
Wood will be placed on a bonfire, weather permitting, as a sign of commitment to be people of warmth and light.
Chino Valley Interfaith is a group of ministers and believers from Protestant, Catholic, Islamic and Eastern fellowships who gather monthly to share spirituality, discuss life, pray and offer an occasional event for the community.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets that will be donated to the homeless.
Information: Joye Rockwood, 861-3316.
