Chino Hills High will participate in the 37th annual San Bernardino County Academic Decathlon, held over two weekends Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 at Los Osos High School, 6001 Milliken Ave., Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino Hills High coach is Tiffany Gutierrez and the team is scheduled to compete today (Jan. 25).
Don Lugo High in Chino does not have a team this year and had placed fourth in the competition for the last two years.
Don Lugo High math teacher Robert Grebel stepped down after coaching the academic teams for the last four years at Don Lugo, and over the last 20 years at other high schools, including at Chino Hills High.
Twenty-five high school teams will compete this year in 10 academic events that include math, economics, music, art, language, literature, science and social science within the theme “In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness.”
Rancho Cucamonga High School is the defending county champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.