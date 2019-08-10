Southern California Gas Co. will ask Chino Hills and Chino to join 70 cities that have adopted resolutions in support of “balanced energy solutions,” of which 20 are Inland cities.
Gas Company officials said the state legislature is attempting to pass bills that would eliminate natural gas use in homes and businesses in favor of all-electric energy.
The Chino Hills legislative advocacy committee, consisting of Councilmen Peter Roger and Brian Johsz will meet at 3 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers conference room to discuss the Gas Company’s request to support the balanced energy choice resolution.
Mr. Rogers said the committee will discuss the direction that some state decision makers are taking on limiting energy choice in California and make a recommendation to the city council.
Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said Chino is aware of the issue but has yet to be approached by the Gas Company to take an official position.
Ms. Castro said the city received information from Southern California Edison about electrification that suggested the city research the matter before taking a position, if approached.
Presentations
Lea Petersen, public affairs manager for Southern California Gas Co., gave an educational presentation to both the Chino City Council and Chino Hills City Council in late 2018.
“The California legislature attempted to pass several bills that would eliminate your choice of having natural gas in your home, in your business, and in manufacturing,” she told the Chino Hills City Council during the Dec. 11, 2018 presentation.
“If you were forced to upgrade your home to all electric, it would cost $7,200 per home and result in $388 more per year in energy bills” Ms. Petersen said.
Ms. Petersen said Tuesday that natural gas is used to produce more than 60 percent of Southern California’s electricity and is used to turn the turbines to power water distribution systems.
She said 90 percent of homes in Central and Southern California use natural gas for home space and water heating or cooking.
“Few people are aware of the extensiveness of the natural gas infrastructure they use every day,” she said.
State policy makers at the California legislature, California Air Resources Board, and the California Public Utilities Commission are having discussions and making decisions on the public’s energy infrastructure and power sources that will have major economic impacts, she said.
“The public doesn’t have any say in these discussions because few are aware they are taking place,” Ms. Petersen said.
The Inland Empire Economic Partnership, of which the Southern California Gas Co is a member, held a press conference in front of the County Administrative Center in Riverside on Monday to ask state officials not to eliminate the use of natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Ms. Petersen said California’s climate action goals can be met with renewable natural gas.
According to Master Resource, a free-market energy blog, until about five years ago, most environmental groups viewed natural gas favorably, but many now view natural gas as a barrier to achieving climate-change targets.
The groups hope to phase out the use of natural gas in the generation of electricity in a movement called “electrification.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.