After stating it had no other adequate school facility for its expelled and suspended students, the Chino Valley school district requested a waiver from the state to allow the Chino Valley Learning Academy (CVLA) to continue to operate from the Alternative Education Center on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
The school board approved the resolution at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Barbara Hale, director of Sycamore Academy of Arts and Sciences Charter School located on the same site, told the board that Sycamore is not opposed to sharing the site with CVLA or any of the other programs.
The on-site programs are independent study for grades kindergarten through high school, a virtual high school, a workforce program for ages 16 to 24, a non-public school for junior and senior high students and Sycamore, which opened in the fall for grades transitional kindergarten through fifth.
The charter school recently submitted a request to the district to extend its lease for one more year through Proposition 39, a lease agreement for charter schools.
In October, the district was directed by the California Department of Education to submit a waiver request to the state to allow CVLA to remain at the same site.
