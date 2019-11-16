Chino Valley Fire District board members Harvey Luth and Sarah Ramos-Evinger were named fire board president and vice president, respectively, starting, Dec. 1.
Luth, who was elected to a four-year term in 2018, was a unanimous selection for president while Mrs. Ramos-Evinger received a 4-1 vote for vice president with board member Winn Williams voting for member Mike Kreeger.
Mr. Luth, a Chino resident, will serve as fire board president for the first time.
He was the board’s vice president this year and will take over for this year’s president John DeMonaco
Mrs. Ramos-Evinger, a Chino Hills resident, has served as vice president and president since becoming a board member in 2009.
Fire board members have historically rotated the positions of president and vice president among the board members every year.
