A 49-year-old Pomona woman died Saturday morning, Sept. 21, after a two-car crash at Edison and Monte Vista avenues in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
The woman has been identified as Elizabeth Martinez, according to Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers received a report of a collision at 7:05 a.m., involving the woman’s Ford Focus and a Dodge Minivan that was being driven by a 19-year-old Ontario man, he said.
“The Dodge T-boned the Ford Focus in the intersection,” Officer Seigfried Azarcon said.
He said the Dodge was going east on Edison when the collision occurred.
No arrests have been made. The intersection was closed to all traffic until approximately 2 p.m.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Officer Andrew Bernath at 628-1234.
