Former Chino Hills resident and postal worker Joseph Ileto, 39. was killed 20 years ago today (Aug. 10) while delivering mail in Chatsworth.
Buford Furrow, who shot him several times, had just injured five people inside the North Valley Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles, including three children and a teen counselor. He allegedly told police at the time he sought to kill Jews to wake up America.
The Chino Hills Post Office, which was scheduled to open a few months later, in February 2000, was named in Mr. Ileto’s honor, with a dedication plaque posted in the lobby.
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Mr. Ileto’s family attended the dedication ceremony at the post office later that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.