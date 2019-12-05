Chino Valley Fire District firefighters will collect donations for its Stuff the Boot campaign and new and unwrapped toys and sports equipment for its Spark of Love toy drive Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 in front of Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave. in Chino.
The Stuff the Boot campaign will be held each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all donations going to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, which sponsors the Bleed Safe Chino Valley, Heart Safe Chino Valley, Make a Child Smile, Burn Camp, Senior Holiday luncheons, Spark of Love toy drive and Adopt a Family programs and Fire and Life Safety Education at elementary schools in Chino Valley.
Residents can also donate to the Spark of Love toy drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“Each year, we receive many donations for young children, but are always short on items for children between the ages of 11 and 18,” said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “Suggested donations for children that fall within that age range include earphones, gift cards, cellphone cases, sunglasses, skateboards, scooters, basketball, footballs, blow dryers and other hot iron tools.”
Children can get a free photo taken with Santa Claus during the event.
“All donations will be distributed to local charities and organizations serving the Chino Valley,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
Chino Valley Fire will continue to collect toy donations through Tuesday, Dec. 24 at its seven fire stations and fire district administration building.
The fire district administration building is located at 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Fire stations in Chino are located at 5078 Schaefer Ave. (Station 61); 7550 Kimball Ave. (Station 63); 12220 Ramona Ave. (Station 65); and 5980 Riverside Drive (Station 67).
Chino Hills stations are located at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road (Station 62); 16231 Canon Lane (Station 64); and 13707 Peyton Drive (Station 66).
Information: chinovalleyfire.org or 902-5260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.