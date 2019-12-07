Chino Valley Fire investigators are seeking the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 94-year-old home Wednesday afternoon at 13247 10th St. in Chino, just north of Chino Avenue.
Firefighters working in light to moderate rain quickly knocked down the flames, but spent some time dealing with heavy smoke.
Property records show the 648-square-foot, two bedroom and one bathroom home was last sold on May 14, 2019. Neighbors said the house was undergoing renovation.
“When firefighters arrived, flames were fully engulfed inside the house,” Chino Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jeremy Ault said.
One man believed to be a resident of the home told firefighters he thought his family was inside the house. They were not inside, but the man suffered a cut to his hand trying to get inside the burning home.
Firefighters also treated a woman across the street from the home after she fainted on the sidewalk.
Neither person was taken to the hospital, Battalion Chief Ault said.
Chino Valley Fire’s Community Liaison Officer was called to the house to assist the family in the recovery process. The house has been red-tagged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.