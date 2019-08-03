Chino’s new chief of police Wes simmons

Chino’s new chief of police Wes Simmons

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Wes Simmons is sworn as Chino’s new chief of police Thursday afternoon during a ceremony attended by more than 300 people at police headquarters. He becomes the city’s 18th police chief. He replaces Chief Karen Comstock, who retired July 25 after a 34-year law enforcement career, including the last 4 ½ years as Chino police chief. Chief Simmons has worked for Chino Police for 24 years and has served as a Chino police captain for the past several years.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.