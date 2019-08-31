Closures related to the “60 Swarm” project involving pavement rehabilitation and bridge work on the 60 Freeway will be lifted this weekend in anticipation of Labor Day holiday traffic.
The moratorium on planned lane closures began at 6 a.m. Friday and will continue through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Lanes are subject to closure in case of an emergency.
Work on the “60 Swarm” project will resume Friday, Sept. 6. Beginning that day, the eastbound 60 Freeway between the 15 Freeway and the 60/91/215 freeways junction in Riverside will be closed weekends from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday through Sept. 23.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 27, the weekend closures will be in effect on the westbound 60 Freeway between the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside and the 15 Freeway. Closure hours are 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Those weekend closures are expected to last through the end of October.
Motorists are advised to use the 91 and 10 freeways as alternate routes.
