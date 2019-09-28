The B-29 Superfortress aircraft did not see combat, but was converted to a radar calibration aircraft in 1951 at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York. At Griffiss, the squadron’s members named their B-29s after characters in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The plane with number 44-69972 became “Doc” in 1955.
