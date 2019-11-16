Restaurants and businesses in Chino Hills that generate four or more cubic yards of organic waste per week will be required to subscribe to a recycling program for food waste, green waste and food-soiled paper waste to comply with the Organic Waste and Recycling Act of 2014.
The Chino Hills City Council authorized trash hauler Republic Services to offer the recycling program as part of its contract with the city.
A standard dumpster in shopping centers is a 3-yard bin.
Customers will be required to pay the costs to recycle their organic waste and will be given the choice of receptacles based on their needs, a 64-gallon organics cart or a 2-yard bin, with pick-up frequencies ranging from one to three times a week.
Costs for a once-a-week pickup will be $79 per month for a 64-gallon organics cart and $317 a month for a 2-yard bin.
Costs for twice-a-week pickup will be $158 for a 64-gallon organics cart and $634 a month for a 2-yard bin.
Costs for three times a week pickup will be $238 for a 64-gallon organics cart and $951 for a 2-yard bin.
AB 1826, the Organic Waste and Recycling Act of 2014, requires businesses and multi-family dwellings with five units or more to recycle their organic waste by self-hauling, selling, donating or signing on to a recycling service.
The goal is to keep organic waste from going into landfills and achieve the state goal to recycle 75 percent of waste by 2020, according to a city staff report.
Many larger businesses such as grocery stores have been recycling organic waste using their own programs, said city officials.
Republic Services has already notified qualifying businesses about the program.
City staff plans to conduct an outreach program targeting food service operations such as restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, business parks and multi-family dwellings.
Republic Services will provide training and waste audits as required for compliance.
The city will be responsible to comply with CalRecycle reporting requirements and will rely on information provided by Republic Services regarding compliance levels, program details and any other information that CalRecycle may request, according to a city staff report.
CalRecycle, a department within the California Environmental Protection Agency, administers and provides oversight for all state-mandated non-hazardous waste handling and recycling programs.
Multi-family
The city will beef up its current “Mandatory Commercial Recycling Program” which has seen declining participation, to comply with AB 341, which requires all businesses and multi-family residential dwellings of five units or more that generate 4 cubic yards or more of trash per week to arrange for recycling.
The city initially offered a cardboard-only program to keep costs low for consumers but has jointly determined with Republic Services that a cardboard-only program is unlikely to ensure state mandated participation levels, according to a city staff report. Therefore, the city will offer both co-mingled and cardboard-only recycling options to commercial customers.
Chino in the game
The City of Chino implemented its program in 2016, said spokesperson Vivian Castro.
Chino customers can subscribe to organics recycling through its waste hauler Waste Management or they can comply by informing the city of any organic recycling program they have in place at their property, such as recycling of green waste by their landscape contractor, or food donation activities, she said.
The City of Chino monitors the recycling activity and reports it to Cal Recycle on an annual basis.
Businesses are offered a free waste assessment through Waste Management to establish the proper sized cart/bin and frequency of collection to help establish their organics recycling program if needed, Ms. Castro said.
