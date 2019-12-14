Christmas processions called “Las Posadas,” recreating the Nativity story where Mary and Joseph look for a place to have their baby Jesus, will begin 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the home of Lety Diaz, 4520 Bird Farm Road, Chino Hills.
The word posada means “inn” or “shelter” in Spanish.
Mrs. Diaz will open the celebration with a rosary and the singing of hymns. From there, participants will walk to a few houses holding flameless candles and flashlights before returning to her home for food, warm beverages and music.
The processions will continue at 7 p.m. in Chino Hills for nine consecutive nights until Monday, Dec. 23 as follows:
●Monday, Dec. 16, 4664 Bird Farm Road
●Tuesday, Dec. 17, the annex east of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive
●Wednesday, Dec. 18, 4526 Bird Farm Road
●Thursday, Dec. 19, 15206 Monterey Ave.
●Friday, Dec. 20, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Maher Hall, 14085 Peyton Drive
● Saturday, Dec. 21, 4550 Bird Farm Road
● Sunday, Dec. 22, 15342 Carmelita Ave.
● Monday, Dec. 23, 15203 Carmelita Ave.
Information: Mrs. Diaz, 606-9752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.