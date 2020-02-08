An adult Cooper’s hawk lands on the backyard fence of Carbon Canyon resident Erik Simonsen who lives in the Carriage Hills community. Mr. Simonsen is a professional photographer who enjoys taking pictures of nature and sky phenomena from his deck overlooking Carbon Canyon Road. The species was confirmed by bird expert Scott Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.