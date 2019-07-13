Members of the communities of Chino, Chino Hills and surrounding cities are invited to a 90th birthday celebration for Allen P. McCombs, publisher emeritus and former owner of Champion Newspapers.
A reception will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., for Mr. McCombs, who continues to oversee the Champion opinion page, including writing the long-running Rolltop Roundup column.
Chino historian Kerry Cisneroz and members of the Chino Valley Historical Society will host the event. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet and learn more about the honored guest when Mr. Cisneroz conducts a question and answer session with him. Guests will be invited to sign a birthday card, and light refreshments will be served.
Mr. McCombs was born Aug. 8, 1929 in Oakland.
He worked for several newspapers after graduation from high school. He received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Stanford in 1951 and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard in 1953.
Mr. McCombs married Gretchen Deckelman in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 11, 1953. He served in the Navy Supply Corps from 1953 to 1956, then settled in Chino as owner of the Champion.
He has been involved in several community organizations including the Rotary Club, YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley and Chino Hills historical societies. He was a school board member for 10 years (1969-1979) and served on the Chino planning commission in the early 1960s. As head of the city of Chino’s freeway committee in the 1960s, he helped negotiate the depression of the 60 Freeway through the city to keep the expanding community from being divided.
He has been honored with several awards, including being named one of a handful of community members for the Chino Spirit of Achievement, which honors outstanding contributions to the city.
He was recipient of the California Newspaper Publisher Association’s first Freedom of Information Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 for his advocacy of the state’s open meeting law, the Brown Act.
He sold the newspaper to Golden State Newspapers in early 2017 but continues with the paper as a consultant.
