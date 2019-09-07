Two men and a woman from Pomona were arrested by Chino Police Wednesday on suspicion of robbing nine liquor stores in Chino, getting away with at least $50,000 in stolen lottery tickets.
The lottery tickets were recovered, police said.
Froyland Urvieta, 34, Herminia Felix, 28, and Ramon Osuna-Hernandez, 44, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Jail records indicate Ms. Romero and Mr. Osuna-Hernandez have been released after posting bail to conspiracy and burglary charges, respectively.
Mr. Urvieta is facing two counts of burglary, two counts of possession of drug materials, one count of obstruction and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He is being held on $560,000 bail.
Chino police began investigating a string of liquor store robbery in the cities where the thieves' main target was lottery tickets. Police arrested the three suspects at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Indian Hill Boulevard in Claremont.
