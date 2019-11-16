Supporters of a proposed residential development in the unincorporated area of Chino and a grass roots group that opposes high density housing are expected to square off Monday when the Chino Planning Commission holds a public hearing on the project.
The meeting will be 7 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Developer Chino Francis Estates, LLC in Los Angeles is planning to build 39 single-family, single-story homes on 13.35 acres on the northwest corner of Francis and Yorba avenues, just across the street from the Chino city limits and in one of the areas being considered for annexation in a study currently underway by the city.
Known as Chino Francis Estates, the development is planned for 4- and 5-bedroom homes ranging from 2,280 to 3,590 square feet, each with three-car garages. They will be built on pool-sized lots ranging from 8,130 to 16,920 square feet, with an average lot size of 10,120 square feet, according to the development’s website.
Also planned for the development is a 14,953-square-foot community park that will be open to the public and built by the developer. It will include a playground and barbecue areas.
The developer, also known as Borstein Enterprises, would like to begin construction in summer 2020 with models open by early February 2021, said Erik Pfahler, senior vice president of Borstein. Mr. Pfahler said the homes will probably start in the mid $700,000s.
Members of Protect Chino, a grassroots group that fought and won a battle in 2017 to defeat Measure H that would have allowed D.R. Horton to build 180 housing units on 30 acres south of Francis between Vernon and Benson avenues, is opposing Chino Francis Estates. That measure was killed by 83.94 percent of the 6,505 who voted.
Increasing density
Among that group’s biggest concerns, as expressed by Protect Chino member Jerry Rowe on his Facebook page, are that the developer is requesting the property to be annexed to the city of Chino and be re-zoned to RD 4.5 (4.5 dwelling units per acre) when the property is currently zoned RD2 (two dwellings to an acre) by both the County of San Bernardino and the City of Chino General Plan.
“If the planning commission approves (this higher density project), it opens all the area to higher density, not just RD 4.5, but six, eight or more units to an acre,” Mr. Rowe said on Facebook. “The Planning Commission cannot approve one and deny others wanting to build high density homes.”
He also contends that residents in the area of the project do not want to see the higher density in their rural area that includes half-acre to five-acre lots, often with horses and other livestock.
“To have these animals, you have to have been zoned on property of a half-acre or more,” Mr. Rowe said. “Large animals are not allowed on lots zoned RD 4.5.” Protect Chino Chairman Larry Walker, a former Chino Mayor and 4th District County Supervisor, has sent a letter to its members, asking them to collect signatures and attend the planning commission meeting to oppose the project.
In the letter, he accused the developers of wanting to increase the density of the site so they can make more money.
“This should not be happening,” Mr. Walker wrote. “Three members of the Chino City Council were elected on a platform of resisting increases to General Plan residential densities. The people have spoken clearly the last time it was tried in the city.”
Is there support?
Mr. Walker also said in the letter that Protect Chino represents the “vast majority of neighbors to the project.”
Mr. Pfahler said Borstein officials have talked to more than 100 nearby neighbors in visits to their homes, with most supporting the development.
One of those, Vince Oatis, who said he has lived for more than 24 years on La Causey Court, just south of the proposed development, said he is happy to see a “nice family community” being built on “that blighted piece of property.”
The site, a former rabbit farm, according to the developers, has several old wooden hutches on it.
Mr. Oatis said it is also a popular site for people dumping building materials.
Mr. Oatis said he is glad to see homes coming in that families might be able to afford.
He said if the properties were half-acre and up, they would have to sell for more than $1 million each.
Mr. Oatis, who said he has been on board with the project since its inception three years ago, is angry that some Protect Chino members are alleging on social media that neighbors are being compensated by the developers to speak favorably of the project.
“That is absolutely false,” he said.
Asked about the allegation, Mr. Pfahler "admitted" company officials occasionally offered cookies and beverages when they met at the homes of neighbors to talk about the project. He said he doesn't consider that compensation as described by Protect Chino.
Enhancements
When the project was first planned in late 2016, it included 46 one- and two-story homes. Mr. Pfahler said his company abandoned plans for the two-story homes and reduced the number to be built when neighbors told them in early 2017 that they were most concerned about their views being blocked by the taller structures.
Mr. Pfahler said the city of Chino has asked for enhancements to the project that include “curb appeal” type items such as shutters, carriage lights and facia, as well as additional plants and trees on streets and at the entry.
The planning commission is expected to vote on the annexation, a general plan amendment to increase the density, a request to subdivide the property, site approval and a special conditional use permit.
The city council will make the final decision.
