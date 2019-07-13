Public hearings on proposals to construct a FedX processing facility, 106 attached homes, as well as increase development impact fees, residential park development fees, and levy and collect landscaping and lighting assessments are scheduled for the 7 p.m. Tuesday Chino City Council meeting, to be held in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The FedX parcel delivery facility, proposed for a 74.4-acre site on the southwest corner of Merrill and Flight avenues, is expected to employee hundreds of people, according to developers Scannell Properties. As proposed, it would include a 476,285-square-foot sorting/distribution building and four additional structures including an 8,973-square-foot gateway building, a 17,480-square-foot maintenance building, and two 22-square-foot guardhouses.
Questions about the project may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, senior planner for the city, at 334-3328 or by email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Chino Development Corporation wants approval to construct 106 attached residential homes on 5.99 acres on the southwest corner of Main and Garden Park streets in the Preserve area of south Chino. They are proposing a density of 17.7 homes per acre.
Questions about the development may be directed to Brian Sitton, associate planner, at 334-3422 or by email at bsitton@cityofchino.org.
The city is also proposing to raise its development impact fees and residential park development fees. Developers pay the fees to lessen their project’s impact on city services and infrastructure, such as police and fire protection, streets, signals and sidewalks, storm drainage, water distribution and sewer facilities, government facilities and development of parks.
The development impact increases are less than 5 percent across the board, according to the city.
To see the proposed fees, visit https://bit.ly/32osc4S. For questions about the fees, contact Sylvia Ramos, management analyst for the city’s Development Services Department, at 334-3418.
The city is proposing to levy and collect tax assessments in Assessment Districts 75-1, 75-2, 76-1, 83-2 and 2002-1 during the coming fiscal year so that improvements can be made to streetlights and common landscaping.
An annual report of those improvements is available in the city clerk’s office at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Written comments on all the proposals must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the city’s Development Services Department, 13220 Central Ave., Chino, or at the hearings.
