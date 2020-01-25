Vietnam veteran John Hernandez of Chino Hills was anxious to attend the unveiling ceremony outside the Community Center Jan. 18.
He had been following the Chino Hills 55+ Club’s efforts to raise money for a military service monument and wanted to see the results.
“I like how they included all the emblems and placed the American flag in front,” the U.S. Air Force veteran said. “It’s very inclusive of all the branches.”
The six-sided monument in Chino Hills contains emblems of the five armed services branches and the sixth side contains a flag and wording.
A small but dedicated group of club veterans established by Chino Hills resident Brett Benson, a Vietnam-era veteran and retired teacher, began planning the monument in 2015 with a seemingly impossible goal of raising thousands of dollars.
Veterans Mr. Benson, Joe Bok, Sal Avila, Dennis Frankeberger, Chuck Haeflinger, Rick MacDonald, J.D. Martinez, Ron Sinsabaugh and Victor Weaver sold tribute bricks, collecting donations and held fundraising events at local venues.
Four years and $60,000 later, Mr. Benson was wheeled in front of the monument by his son Brandon to untie the ribbon and reveal the monument from underneath camouflage netting. It gleamed under blue skies and the morning sun.
Mr. Benson has been recovering from a fall for the past nine months.
He was joined by Mayor Art Bennett, a Vietnam veteran; Mr. Avila, who managed the brick program; and Mr. Haeflinger, a helicopter pilot in Vietnam who retired as a lieutenant colonel after 32 years in the Army and was the “top brick salesman.”
Mighty force
The highlight of the event was the placement of a wreath next to the monument by the veterans group.
Veteran George DeFrank who served as chairperson during most of the fundraising process, said the group never had more than 10 regular members and only a handful had been involved in a project of such magnitude.
“How we got beyond the talking stage was a testament to the can-do attitude of the group,” Mr. DeFrank said, who with his wife Jane DeFrank worked the weekly bingo games to raise money and organized fundraisers.
Club president Susanne Anderson said many cities have veterans memorials, but the veterans group chose to build a monument that would honor military service past and present and their families.
She said the veterans have been proud warriors in World War II, the Allied Occupation of Germany and Japan, the Korean War, and Vietnam.
“Our club members’ dedication to military services has continued with our siblings, children and grandchildren through the Gulf War and Desert Storm and currently in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Ms. Anderson said.
She thanked the city’s community services supervisor Melissa Armit for helping every step of the way and Frank Fiore, owner of Bravo Signs who constructed the monument, as well as several others for the city.
