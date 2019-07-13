A public hearing on a project to construct a business center on the northeast corner of Euclid and Bickmore avenues will be held at the Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, July 15 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Alere Property Group, LLC wants to construct a 363,626-square-foot business center on the 18.5-acre site. As proposed, it will consist of eight buildings, ranging in size from 14,454-square-feet to 206,188-square-feet, that could support warehouse, light industrial and business park land uses.
In addition, Alere is seeking a special conditional use permit to construct two buildings over 50,000-square-feet in floor area.
The company is also asking to cancel a Williamson Act contract on the property.
The Williamson Act enables local governments to enter into contracts with private landowners for the purpose of restricting specific parcels of land to agricultural or related open space use.
Environmental documents on the project are available on the city’s website at cityofchino.org (search for environmental documents, click, and then click on Euclid Business Center).
Written comments will be accepted by the city’s Development Services Department through 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, or at the hearing.
Information: Andrea Gilbert, senior planner at 334-3328 or email agilbert@cityofchino.org.
