The grand opening of Los Serranos Park adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at 15450 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills.
The event will include lawn games, music, mobile recreation activities, and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
There will be fitness demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Light refreshments and giveaways will be available.
The 6-acre park features a full basketball court, a playground with a zipline, rock climbing walls, dual slide, exercise stations and a walking path.
The $4.8 million park, a joint effort between the City of Chino Hills and the school district, has been in the works since 1998 when joint committee meetings began.
The project started and stalled over the years because of land ownership issues.
Information: 364-2700.
