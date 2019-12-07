The location has changed for a mandatory meeting for boat parade drivers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The meeting will take place at the community room at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
More boat drivers are needed.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/BoatParade.
For business sponsorships and advertising opportunities, call Kiwanis Club Treasurer Sheran Voight at 262-5506.
The parade features lighted and decorated boats hitched to vehicles starting at Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive near Community Park and heading to Boys Republic.
